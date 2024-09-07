According to its owner, the Kolkata sweet shop is nearly 140 years old. She said every year, they strive to do something special, and for Ganeshotsav 2024, they decided to offer a 500-kg laddu to Lord Ganpati

A priest performs 'aarti' at a Ganesh pandal in Kolkata on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: Kolkata sweet shop creates 500-kg ladoo for Bappa x 00:00

In a remarkable demonstration of devotion and tradition, a sweet shop in Kolkata's Bhawanipore area has crafted a massive 500-kilogramme (kg) laddu to mark the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities.

Priyanka Malik, the owner of the historic sweet shop Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, expressed her enthusiasm about the creation in an interview with ANI. She said, "Our festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi. This is a very auspicious day for us, and we aim to do something special every year. Our shop is nearly 140 years old, and this year, we have prepared a 500-kg laddu to offer to Lord Ganesh."

The vibrant ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced today and will culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, remover of obstacles, and symbol of wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees across Maharashtra and beyond are participating in various traditions, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, fasting, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to the nation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In Mumbai, the festive atmosphere was further elevated by the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol. This famous Ganesh idol, managed by the Kambli family for over eight decades, continues to attract widespread attention.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl and established in 1934, remains one of the key highlights of the festival.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi began its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with traditional morning prayers and aarti.

The temple, believed to be around 250 years old, is known for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is said to grow over time.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his family, performed the 'Aarti' on Ganesh Chaturthi, offering prayers and wishing for the prosperity and happiness of the people. Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Shinde said, "I extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi...The state government has taken several decisions for the development of the public of Maharashtra...The youth will get more employment opportunities...Various schemes have been implemented to empower women."

