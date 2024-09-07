Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked people to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2024 in an environmentally friendly manner.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebration began on Saturday in Maharashtra, with houses and public pandals greeting Lord Ganesh idols in a joyful environment full of excitement and delight. Early in the morning, families, including youngsters and the old, went out to bring their cherished deity home, chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and thumping drums. Many devotees conveyed the idols in autorickshaws, cars, and other vehicles, with traditional 'dhol-tasha' (drum) troupes providing rhythm to the processions, reported PTI.

According to the report, in recent days, various public mandals (groups that celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in public places) organised big processions to carry their Ganesh idols. These statues will now be placed in houses and pandals, with devotees performing rituals.

As the celebrations began, marketplaces were packed with people buying flowers, puja materials, chocolates, and other goods. Many politicians and Bollywood celebrities were also seen erecting idols in their homes, which is a yearly custom.

Approximately 15,000 police troops, including senior officials, have been deployed in Mumbai to ensure festival security. An official revealed that 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners, 2,435 officials, and over 12,000 constables, house guards and members of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Riot Control Unit will be on duty, the report added.

This year, around 2,500 Ganesh mandals and thousands of houses in Mumbai will celebrate the holiday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 3,358 applications from mandals and granted approval to 2,635 of them.

Famous places in Mumbai, including Lalbaug, Parel, Girgaon, Andheri, Chembur, and Fort, have already been decked with bright, colourful lights. Popular pandals like as 'Lalbaugcha Raja' are expected to draw large crowds, as are well-known mandals in Chinchpokli, Ganesh Gully, and Tejukaya. The GSB Seva Mandal in Matunga, known for embellishing its idols with gold ornaments, is regarded as one of the richest mandals, according to the PTI report.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked people to celebrate the event in an environmentally friendly manner. Shinde's message expressed hope that Lord Ganesh would bless everyone and asked people to protect Maharashtra's traditional legacy throughout the festival. He also asked devotees to support the destitute and underprivileged.

Meanwhile, the BMC has issued a caution against stingray and jellyfish attacks while immersing Ganesh idols in the Arabian Sea. The Fisheries Department conducted 'trial netting' and discovered dangerous fish such as Dhomi, Kolambi, Shingti, Blue Jellyfish, Ghoda Masa, and others in the Girgaon and Dadar shores. The BMC asked citizens to exercise caution during idol immersion.