Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Why traditional and innovative modaks continue to go hand in hand

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why traditional and innovative modaks continue to go hand-in-hand

Premium

Updated on: 07 September,2024 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As modaks remain the eternal favourite for Ganeshotsav, Indian chefs say there are not only traditional regional variations of the sweet but also innovative ones that are made with rava, coconut, chana dal, or even fried

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why traditional and innovative modaks continue to go hand-in-hand

Traditional and innovative modak recipes

Key Highlights

  1. Modaks have always been synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi
  2. Over the years, the sweet has gone through a massive transformation
  3. Indian chefs share recipes for traditional and innovative modaks

Eating modaks has always been synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi and even as there are many different kinds of sweets, the allure of the modak is one that many of us find it hard to stay away from. Over the years, the modak has gone through a massive transformation. While chocolate modaks are one of the most popular innovations, even that has moved into healthier territory as more people opt for a traditional twist to the classic modaks making the whole experience sweeter during this time of the year.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ganesh chaturthi indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Lifestyle news Ganeshotsav ganpati

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK