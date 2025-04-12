Friday's loss leaves CSK with just one win from six games, a worrying position as the season nears its halfway point

Photo: iplt20/BCCI

Listen to this article What CSK must do to reach IPL 2025 playoffs after KKR setback x 00:00

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings endured their fifth defeat of the season, this time at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, piling more pressure on the struggling former champions.

From the man who has given us a million memories. 🗣️#CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/hd9pe5yL01 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 11, 2025

What went wrong in CSK vs KKR?

Put into bat by Ajinkya Rahane, Chennai had a nightmare with the bat. Their top order faltered early, and the innings never truly recovered. Despite a brief stand between Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube towards the back end of the innings, the KKR bowlers maintained relentless pressure. Spin dominated proceedings, as CSK could only manage 103/9, a total far below par in modern T20 cricket.

In reply, KKR made light work of the chase. Openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine added a brisk 46 runs, effectively breaking the back of the small target. The rest of the lineup had little trouble closing out the game, sealing an emphatic win with plenty of balls to spare.

Where does this leave CSK in the playoff race?

Friday's loss leaves CSK with just one win from six games, a worrying position as the season nears its halfway point. With 14 league games per team, Chennai have only eight matches remaining.

To realistically keep their playoff hopes alive, CSK now need to win at least 7 of their remaining 8 matches. That would take them to 16 points, a tally that historically almost guarantees a playoff berth. However, even with 16 points, net run rate could become a deciding factor, and CSK currently sit with a poor NRR due to multiple heavy defeats.

If they manage only 6 more wins, finishing with 14 points, their fate will no longer be in their own hands. Qualification at 14 points is rare and would depend on other results going in their favour, and a significantly improved net run rate.

While mathematically still alive, CSK have little margin for error. From this point on, every match becomes a virtual knockout. The road to the IPL 2025 playoffs will require not just wins, but convincing ones, and perhaps a bit of help from the other teams.