IPL 2025: Eshan Malinga, Lasith’s nephew, makes IPL debut for SRH against Punjab Kings

Updated on: 12 April,2025 07:32 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for Eshan’s debut in front of a home crowd and under pressure

Pic: @SunRisers/X/Getty

Eshan Malinga, nephew of legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, marked a significant milestone in his cricketing journey by making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Pat Cummins-led side faced off against the in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.


PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for Eshan’s debut in front of a home crowd and under pressure.



Eshan carries a legacy of pace in his bloodline. His uncle, Lasith, carved a fearsome reputation with his unorthodox slingy action and lethal yorkers, becoming one of the most iconic bowlers in IPL history. Lasith held the record for the highest number of IPL wickets for a considerable time and remains a towering figure in the tournament's annals.

Now, it’s Eshan’s turn to step into the limelight. Acquired by SRH for INR 1.20 crore, the 23-year-old right-arm pacer is expected to bring energy and raw pace to SRH's bowling unit. Although he is yet to make his debut for the Sri Lankan national side, Eshan has impressed in domestic circuits, most notably with the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Born on February 4 in 2001, Eshan has played 14 first-class matches, picking up 28 wickets at an average of 32.32, including a standout performance of 6/67. In List A cricket, he has taken 12 wickets in 7 matches at 24.16, with best figures of 5/49. In T20s, he has claimed 7 wickets across 8 appearances. His salary with the Jaffna Kings was ₹60 lakhs, which has now doubled following his IPL contract, significantly boosting his profile and net worth.

IPL 2025: How have SRH and PBKS fared so far?

As the IPL 2025 season unfolds, both teams come into this fixture with contrasting form. Sunrisers Hyderabad, struggling to find rhythm, have suffered four defeats in their first five games and are in urgent need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are enjoying a successful campaign, registering three wins in four outings and looking to strengthen their position in the top four.

lasith malinga sunrisers hyderabad Punjab Kings IPL IPL 2025

