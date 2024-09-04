Devotees of Lord Ganesh will come together to celebrate Ganeshotsav and offer his favourite modaks. Interestingly, people from other parts of the country including Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra, and more particularly Mumbai highlight sweet dishes that are made beyond the popular modak for the festival

While in Himachal Pradesh they make patande (left) for Ganeshotsav, the Sindhi community makes sev barfi as bhog for Lord Ganesha. Photo Courtesy: Araiya Palampur/Vijay Raheja

Celebrations for Ganeshotsav will start on September 7 and will go on till September 17 Being from the Sindhi community, Vijay Raheja makes sev barfi as bhog for Ganesh Chaturthi In Himachal Pradesh, devotees relish patande, a sweet made during Ganeshotsav celebrations

For most people living in Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about gorging on modaks, as the festival has always been synonymous with the sweet treat that is known to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite. However, Vijay Raheja and his family in Santacruz in Mumbai have a different tradition because the Rahejas make a delicious sev barfi. He shares, “One of our most cherished offerings to Lord Ganesha is sev barfi, a traditional Sindhi dessert, that has always been the first bhog in our home. This sweet treat, with its rich flavours, holds a special place in our celebrations, and we look forward to making and enjoying it every year.”