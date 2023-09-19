Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How Mumbai’s different communities are bringing in festivities this year

Mumbai will come alive over the next few days as city dwellers welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Ahead of the celebrations, mid-day.com spoke to members of the Tamil, Maharashtrian and Goud Saraswat Brahmin communities, who tell us about their preparations and celebrations of their culture, as they devote the next 10 days to the elephant-heade

At Saritha Iyer's home, they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on September 18, according to the Tamil calendar. Their festivities are a blend of both Maharashtrian and Tamil cultures. Photo Courtesy: Saritha Iyer

Mumbaikars are celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi this year With traditional bhajans, the Tamil community have melodious strains of Carnatic music The GSB community makes fried modaks, steamed modaks, and patoli on the first day

Mumbai-based Saritha Iyer is one among many Tamilians, who make and celebrate the best of both worlds during this time of the year for Ganesh Chaturthi; this year is going to be no different for her. The marketing consultant’s family started their festival celebrations yesterday, as per the Tamilian calendar, but are going to enjoy every bit of it over the next few days.