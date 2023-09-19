Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 How Mumbais different communities are bringing in festivities this year

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How Mumbai’s different communities are bringing in festivities this year

Premium

Updated on: 19 September,2023 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai will come alive over the next few days as city dwellers welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Ahead of the celebrations, mid-day.com spoke to members of the Tamil, Maharashtrian and Goud Saraswat Brahmin communities, who tell us about their preparations and celebrations of their culture, as they devote the next 10 days to the elephant-heade

At Saritha Iyer's home, they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on September 18, according to the Tamil calendar. Their festivities are a blend of both Maharashtrian and Tamil cultures. Photo Courtesy: Saritha Iyer


Key Highlights

  1. Mumbaikars are celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi this year
  2. With traditional bhajans, the Tamil community have melodious strains of Carnatic music
  3. The GSB community makes fried modaks, steamed modaks, and patoli on the first day

Mumbai-based Saritha Iyer is one among many Tamilians, who make and celebrate the best of both worlds during this time of the year for Ganesh Chaturthi; this year is going to be no different for her. The marketing consultant’s family started their festival celebrations yesterday, as per the Tamilian calendar, but are going to enjoy every bit of it over the next few days.

life and style culture news mumbai Lifestyle news thane bandra maharashtra ganesh chaturthi

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK