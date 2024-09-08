According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of 160 idols, 158 were from private households, commonly referred to as 'Gharguti,' while two were Gauri idols

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: 160 idols immersed across Mumbai till 12 pm on one and a half days of Ganesh festival x 00:00

In a harmonious and incident-free culmination of the Ganeshotsav 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 160 idols were immersed in the city up to 12 pm on Sunday, September 8. The immersions were of those idols installed only for one and a half days.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of 160 idols, 158 were from private households, commonly referred to as 'Gharguti,' while two were Gauri idols.

As many as 71 Ganpati idols and two Gauri idols were immersed in artificial ponds that have been created specifically to reduce water pollution, the BMC said.

No untoward incident was reported anywhere during immersion so far on Sunday, officials said.

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid fanfare

The 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024 began in Maharashtra on Saturday, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state amid fanfare.

Families, including children and elderly members, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved god home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums.

Many people were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh in autorickshaws, cars, and other modes of transport.

Traditional 'dhol-tasha' (drum) troupes accompanied the processions which began in the morning.

Many mandals - groups that celebrate the festival in public places - brought in their Ganesh idols with grand processions in the last few days.

The idols will be installed at homes and in pandals with rituals.

Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items.

In Mumbai, around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials have been deployed for security during the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024.

As many as 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners, 2,435 officials, 12,420 constables, home guards and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Riot Control Unit will be on the streets, an official said.

More than 2,500 Ganesh mandals and lakhs of households in the financial capital of the country will be celebrating the festival.

Authorities received 3,358 applications from Ganesh mandals, and permission to put up pandals was granted to 2,635 mandals as of Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has asked people to be on guard against stingray and jellyfish bites during Ganesh festival idol immersions.

Hundreds of big idols are immersed in the Arabian Sea.

Harmful fish that can bite Ganesh devotees during immersion have been found in large numbers in 'trial netting' conducted by the Maharashtra government's Fisheries Department, a BMC release said.

The trial netting was done off the coast at Girgaon and Dadar and fish like Dhomi, Kolambi, Shingti, Blue Jelly Fish, Ghoda Masa, Chhote Ravas etc were found along with jellyfish and stingrays, it said.

Citizens should take precautions during Ganpati immersion, the BMC said.