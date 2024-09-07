As the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities have kicked off on Saturday with full enthusiasm across the country, a unique celebration in Mumbai has caught everyone's attention

Pic/Screengrab from ANI video

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai interior designer installs Bappa on LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet replica, watch video here x 00:00

With the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities kicking off on Saturday amid full enthusiasm across the country, a unique celebration in Mumbai has caught everyone's attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

#WATCH | Maharashtra: An idol of Lord Ganesh seated on the replica of LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet at a residence in Mumbai. Interior designer who designed this, says that he builds the idols each year based on the developments that take place in India that year.… pic.twitter.com/GiGx7w0Izy — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024



An idol of Lord Ganesh has been placed on the replica of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet at a home in Mumbai, highlighting a creative fusion of tradition and India's modern-day achievements, reported news agency ANI.



The replica has been created by interior designer Deepak Lavjibhai Makwana. He shared that every year, he crafts his idols to show the key developments in India.



"I take up the theme based on development that takes place in India every year. Tejas' new generation aircraft has been launched this year. So I designed this based on that theme. I prepared the concept two to two-and-a-half months back. It took me 10-12 days to build this," Makwana told ANI.



Makwana's previous creations include replicas of the Vande Bharat train, the COVID vaccine, Ram Mandir, Chandrayaan, and the Statue of Unity.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi through a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"



Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant 10-day festival, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi, which falls on September 17. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.



Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the excitement of Ganeshotsav 2024 is palpable with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols.



The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been a prominent figure in the festival since 1934, and the Kambli family has overseen its care for over eighty years.



At Nagpur's Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi, which is 250 years old, celebrations began with the traditional morning prayers and aarti. Known for its self-existent deity, this temple continues to be a significant site for devotees during the festival.



Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganeshotsav 2024 are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.

(With ANI inputs)



