Mumbai: 50-year-old man killed, one injured in fire at hotel in BKC

The fire was caused by a blast in the outdoor unit of an air conditioner during repair work on the 2nd floor podium of the hotel, the BMC said

A 50-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, the civic officials said on Sunday.

The incident had taken place on September 5 at 3:15 am, they said.

"A fire broke out at Kyma Hotel, located in the Corporate Building, 1 G Block, BKC in Bandra East. The incident was reported by Kurla Bhabha Hospital," an official said.

He added that the fire was caused by a blast in the outdoor unit of an air conditioner during repair work on the 2nd floor podium of the hotel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to updates from an official of the BKC Police Station, the blast resulted in two individuals suffering severe burn injuries, the BMC said.

Sujit Pal, 33, is in critical condition with 80 per cent burns and Taranath, 50, suffered 70 per cent burns and was declared dead by the doctors at 11:15 am on the same day, the civic body said on Sunday.

"The fire has caused significant distress and the authorities are investigating the incident further," the official added.

Three labourers killed in slab collapse at under-construction building

Meanwhile, in an another incident on September 5, as many as three labourers were killed and as many injured after a portion of a slab at an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Malad area on Thursday, the civic officials had earlier said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred at around 12.10 pm in Govind Nagar locality of Malad (East), they said.

According to the PTI, a portion of the 20th floor slab of the 23-storey building had collapsed resulting in the tragic incident in Malad, said an official.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) teams, the police and the other civic staff rushed to the spot and a rescue and relief operation was launched, the officials said.

The injured labourers were rushed to MW Desai Hospital. Two of them were in ICU and another was admitted in the orthopedic ward, as per the PTI.

