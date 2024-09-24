No person was injured in the incident which took place in Shivai Nagar at around 4 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management said

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management

At least 20 two-wheelers were damaged when the compound wall of a Thane housing complex collapsed on Tuesday morning, civic officials said.

The city received heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

A portion of the compound wall of the Thane housing complex collapsed on vehicles parked by the side, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management said, adding that 20 two-wheelers were damaged in the incident.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared the debris.

They removed the crushed two-wheelers aside and the remaining dangerous portion of the wall was also pulled down, the officials said.

The area around the wall has been cordoned off as a safety measure, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management said.

In another incident, a huge jackfruit tree fell on a godown, damaging its roof in Siddheshwar Talao area.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 7 am, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management said.

The city received 84.57 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Heavy rain spells of 30.98 mm and 49.28 mm lashed the city between 2.30 and 3.30 am and between 3.30 and 4.30 am, respectively, the official said.

Till date, the city has recorded 3,110.28 mm this monsoon season, compared to 3,192.88 mm in the corresponding period last year, he added.

Five-year-old girl killed, three injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane

A five-year-old girl died and three of her family members suffered injuries after a chunk of ceiling plaster collapsed on them in their flat at a 30-year-old building in Thane on Sunday, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred around 8 am in their ground floor home at the 6-storey Jeevan Baug building in the Mumbra area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

The victims were in their kitchen when a large piece of concrete fell on them, he said.

Uneja Sheikh (5), Umar Sheikh (23), Muskan Sheikh (21) and one-year-old Izan Sheikh sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Uneja dead, reported PTI.

The others are being treated, he said.

The three-decade-old building has 20 apartments and six shops. It has been classified as a dangerous building (C2B category) and had been issued a notice to carry out repairs.

(With inputs from PTI)