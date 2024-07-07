Maharashtra: Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt

Some parts of the 90-year-old building, which the Thane Municipal Corporation had classified as C-1 or 'most dangerous', came crashing down at 10:18 am, an official said

Representational Pic/File

A portion of a three-storey building reportedly collapsed on Sunday morning on Kawda Lane in Thane district of Maharashtra, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the incident as the structure was unoccupied, the official said.

Some parts of the 90-year-old building, which the Thane Municipal Corporation had classified as C-1 or 'most dangerous', came crashing down at 10:18 am, he said.

"No one was injured in the incident. Firemen and civic personnel removed the debris and pulled down some other parts of the structure whose condition was precarious. Engineers will assess the standing portion and take a call on its future," TMC regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi informed, according to the PTI.

NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort

Meanwhile, at least 49 people were rescued from a water-logged Thane resort amid heavy Maharashtra rains on Sunday, an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said, reported the PTI.

A team from the NDRF used boats and life jackets to rescue people stranded at the resort due to flooding in the Shahpur area, the official said.

According to the PTI, in an another recuse operation, as many as 16 villagers were rescued by the NDRF and firefighters in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a district official said.

A group of villagers from Chalispada of Saiwan in Vasai, who were working on their farms, got stranded when the area was flooded after water levels rose in the nearby Tansa Lake, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell, as per the PTI.

The catchment area received heavy rains in the morning hours, he said.

The NDRF and local firefighters were mobilised in the afternoon, and 16 people were brought to safety, he said.

As part of the monsoon preparedness, NDRF teams are deployed in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, an NDRF official said.

There are 13 teams with 32 to 35 personnel each in different parts of the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur.

Five teams are at the NDRF head office in Pune, he added.

(with PTI inputs)