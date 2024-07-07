West Bengal: Flood-like situation in parts of northern, more rains forecast

Several areas in Jalpaiguri town have been submerged in rainwater, leading to at least 300 families moving to community halls and flood shelters, Jalpaiguri Municipality chairperson Papia Pal said.

Unabated rains in several places of some districts of West Bengal led to a flood-like situation in some low-lying areas and affected road communications, with the Met Department on Sunday forecasting more downpours, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, several areas in Jalpaiguri town have been submerged in rainwater, leading to at least 300 families moving to community halls and flood shelters, Jalpaiguri Municipality chairperson Papia Pal said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely till July 12 in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, the Met Department said.

National Highway 10, connecting northern West Bengal with Sikkim, has been closed to traffic since Saturday night owing to landslides at some places, an official said, as per the PTI.

Traffic movement to and from Sikkim is being regulated through other routes, he said.

Police and other departments were taking urgent steps to prevent any breach of National Highway 27 at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, where several places have been submerged owing to the incessant rains, another official said.

A close watch is being kept on the rise in water levels of Teesta and Korola rivers, he said.

Several places in Dhupguri, Moynaguri and Kranti in Jalpaiguri district, apart from the headquarters town have been affected by the torrential rains, news agency reported on Sunday.

The families who have taken shelter in community halls in Jalpaiguri town were being provided food and medical facilities, municipality chairperson Pal said.

"We are ready with additional provisions to deal with the evolving situation," she said.

Vast stretches of agricultural land have also been submerged in the Moynaguri and Kranti blocks of the district.

Jalpaiguri town recorded 166 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, while Bagdogra received 103 mm rainfall during the same period.

Rivers in spate, villages flooded in UP as monsoon intensifies



At least 12 women working in a field and their children were rescued from floodwaters in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district amid a rise in water levels in many rivers at several places as the monsoon gathered pace in the state, an official report said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

With the monsoon becoming fully active and causing heavy rain, water levels of several rivers have begun rising in many areas of Kushinagar, Balrampur and Shravasti districts, triggering floods and flood-like situations.

According to a report from the Relief Commissioner's Office, the water level of the Gandak River in Kushinagar crossed the danger mark, flooding 13 villages in the Khadda tehsil.

It said 66 people were trapped by floodwaters on an island in the district's Narayanpur area. Of them, 62 people were rescued, and an operation was underway to bring the remaining four to safety.

The Rapti River crossed the danger mark in Shravasti, affecting 18 villages.

(with PTI inputs)