Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell

The civic officials said that a portion of the false ceiling of a flat in a seven-storey Thane building, which was classified as "most dangerous", collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, No one was injured in the incident which took place at 12.42 am in the 40-year-old Sainath Kripa building located in Thane (East).

The false ceiling of a flat on the fifth floor of the Thane building collapsed while its occupants were sleeping, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris.

Last month, the civic body issued a notice for the Thane building, classified as "most dangerous" (C-1 category), to be vacated and demolished, said the official.

Despite the notice, six-seven families were still residing in the Thane building, which has 32 tenements, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said.

Civic officials would take further action on the building, the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said.

In another incident, the body of a 25-year-old woman has been found hanging in a room in a chawl in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Prima facie it is a case of suicide, Kopri police station's senior inspector Ranjeet Dere said.

An official from Kopri Fire station said they received a call at around 10 pm on Monday from some occupants of the chawl (row tenement), located at Koliwada in Thane (East), about a foul smell emanating from a locked house there.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot, cut open the house lock and found a woman, who was unmarried, hanging from an iron bar in a room, he said, adding the deceased was a tenant at the chawl.

After being alerted, the Kopri police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was killed after cement bricks fell on him at a construction site in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the Ambernath area on Saturday when the victim, Vasant Kushabha Sathe, went to the construction site of a business park to deliver the cement bricks in a truck, reported PTI.

As he got off the truck to unload the material, some bricks from a construction lift at the site fell on his head, leaving him severely injured, an official from Ambernath police station said, reported PTI.

Some people present there rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)