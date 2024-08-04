The incident took place at 3 pm at the construction site in Bhiwandi

A police official said that a labourer was electrocuted at a construction site in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Kalyani Nagappa Badadal (42) was working on the scaffolding of an under-construction building when he accidentally touched a tin sheet and was electrocuted, the Narpoli police station official said, reported PTI.

"The incident took place at 3 pm at the construction site in Bhiwandi. The body has been sent for post mortem. A probe into the case is underway," he added, reported PTI.

In another incident, one person drowned while another remains missing after a car was swept away in Tansa river on Saturday when its water level rose due to discharge from a dam in Thane district, officials said, reported PTI.

Five occupants of the car were partying on the banks of the river in Shahapur when the incident occurred, reported PTI.

Three occupants managed to save themselves but two others were swept away. Fishermen and a rescue team fished out the body of one of them while a search is on for the other, an official said.

The deceased is identified as Ganpat Chimaji Shelkande, a resident of Kalyan, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, around 70 residents of a five-storied building in Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai were evacuated late Saturday night after the gallery slab collapsed, an official said, reported PTI.

Two of the families were shifted to a relief camp, while others are being provided alternate accommodation, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said, adding fire brigade personnel cleared the debris.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man was swept away by a strong water current in a river in Palghar district and feared drowned, officials said, reported PTI.

The missing man and his friends visited the spot in the afternoon.

"Two of the three men entered the river, swollen due to heavy rain, for a swim. While one of them, Neeraj Chauhan was swept away by strong water currents, his friend managed to come out. The other friend waiting for them on the river bank raised an alarm, " a civic official said, reported PTI.

Chauhan remained untraced till Saturday evening, the official added.

Officials have urged the public to avoid rivers, seas, and other potentially hazardous areas during heavy rainfall and to avert such tragedies, preventive orders were issued by the district administration and police department.

(With inputs from PTI)