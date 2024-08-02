Motorist dies after bike and tempo collide in Thane's Majiwada area

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 August,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The motorist, identified as Vaibhav Davkhare and a resident of Highland Haven in the Balkumb area, was on his way home when the accident occurred.

Tempo that collided with a two-wheeler/ Sourced Photo

A motorist died after a collision between a bike and a courier tempo in Thane on Friday morning. Authorities stated that two persons were injured in the accident that happened in Majiwada area of the city at around 3.50 am.


The motorist, identified as Vaibhav Davkhare and a resident of Highland Haven in the Balkumb area, was on his way home when the accident occurred. Before being rushed to Jupiter Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.



"On August 2, at about 03:50 hrs, as per information received at the Disaster Management Cell near Jupiter Hospital, at the beginning of Golden Dye Bridge, Majiwada, Thane a courier vehicle collided with a two-wheeler. Police officers and staff of Kapurbawdi police station along with 01 towing vehicle, Fire Service personnel along with 01 emergency tender and 01 rescue vehicle and Disaster Management Department staff along with 01 pickup vehicle were present at the spot," authorities stated in a communique. 


Meanwhile, Dharmendra Yadav, aged 40, sustained injuries to his head and abdomen. He was promptly admitted to the district government hospital. Additionally, Sunil Bakre, a 38-year-old security guard for Blue Dart Courier, suffered injuries to his head and right leg and was also taken to the district government hospital for treatment.

Police officers from Kapurbawdi police station came to the site quickly, accompanied by firefighters, disaster management workers, and other emergency vehicles. They quickly removed the damaged automobiles with the help of a tow truck and cleaned the road by splashing water on the oil spilt during the accident.

The officials are looking into the cause of the crash. This horrific occurrence has left the community in mourning over the lives lost and the injuries sustained.

The vehicles involved in the accident were removed with the help of a towing vehicle by the police personnel and the road was cleared by pouring water on the oil spilled on the road, stated the authorities.

thane Accident mumbai news maharashtra

