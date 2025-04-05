Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius

Mumbai experienced hot and humid weather on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, April 5. Temperatures will range from a cool 26 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 36 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 71 per cent. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "partly cloudy sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Friday for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and several other districts in Maharashtra, warning them of hot and humid weather conditions.

As per the latest IMD weather bulletin, isolated pockets of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and Latur are expected to experience hot and humid conditions.

The yellow alert was issued for April 4, April 5, and April 6, indicating the likelihood of rising temperatures and discomfort due to increased humidity.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On April 4, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 104 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 129. Colaba, Malad and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 78, 77 and 94, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kandivali and Kurla recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 129, 123, 105 and 42, respectively.

Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 241.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 112, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 110.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.