Attend this unique workshop to dive into the art of writing erotica

Master the art of writing multilingual erotica at this guided session

Bhushan Korgaonkar leads a previous session. Pic Courtesy/Bhushan Korgaonkar

The season of penning love letters might be behind us, but if you have a way with your words, writer-translator Bhushan Korgaonkar knows the perfect release for those untamed ideas. At a beginner’s erotica workshop, Korgaonkar will deep-dive into the intimate craft of eroticism, fundamentals of writing erotica, storytelling techniques, open discussions and a Q&A session for all those questions you’ve been too shy to ask out loud.

ON Today; 3.30 pm at Piroja Studio, Navpada, Vile Parle East.

CALL 9892009357

ENTRY RS 650 (registration mandatory)