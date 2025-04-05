Breaking News
Attend this unique workshop to dive into the art of writing erotica

Attend this unique workshop to dive into the art of writing erotica

Updated on: 05 April,2025 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team

Master the art of writing multilingual erotica at this guided session

Attend this unique workshop to dive into the art of writing erotica

Bhushan Korgaonkar leads a previous session. Pic Courtesy/Bhushan Korgaonkar

Attend this unique workshop to dive into the art of writing erotica
The season of penning love letters might be behind us, but if you have a way with your words, writer-translator Bhushan Korgaonkar knows the perfect release for those untamed ideas. At a beginner’s erotica workshop, Korgaonkar will deep-dive into the intimate craft of eroticism, fundamentals of writing erotica, storytelling techniques, open discussions and a Q&A session for all those questions you’ve been too shy to ask out loud.                                                                                 


ON Today; 3.30 pm at Piroja Studio, Navpada, Vile Parle East. 
CALL 9892009357 
ENTRY RS 650 (registration mandatory)



