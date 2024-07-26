Breaking News
Thane: Man found dead in lodge

Updated on: 26 July,2024 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The deceased man had checked into the lodge with his friend after missing a train to Shirdi

Thane: Man found dead in lodge

Representational Image. File Pic

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a room at a lodge in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Friday. According to a PTI report, the man had checked into the lodge with a friend. 


The deceased has been identified as Arvind Sukhai Chourasiya, and his friend as Sanjog Suresh Teengote (29). As per the PTI report, the duo had planned to board a train to Shirdi at Thane station on July 24 but missed it, the official said.



The two then booked two rooms in a lodge outside the Thane station. After consuming alcohol and a mango drink, they went to their respective rooms.


Around 7am, Teengote called up Chourasiya but there was no response. With the help of the lodge staff, he got his friend's room opened, only to find him motionless.

As per the PTI report, he was declared dead after being rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The Kopri police have registered a case of accidental death, the official added.

Thane: Rape victim dies in childbirth; case registered

A case of rape has been registered at Vashi police station after an 18-year-old girl died in childbirth, reported PTI an official on Tuesday.

After a 'zero' FIR was filed, it was transferred to Dighi police station in Raigad district as the alleged crime took place in Dighi, said the PTI report.

The accused has been identified as Hemant, resident of Shriwardhan. He met the victim at a computer class and befriended her sometime last year.

As per the complaint lodged by her parents, he allegedly raped her on two occasions, following which the girl became pregnant.

The girl then shifted to Vashi with her parents. She was found lying in the bathroom in a pool of blood with a newly delivered male infant beside her On July 18. She was declared dead at hospital while the child died two days later.

A case of rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64 was registered while further probe is underway, the official said reported PTI.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

