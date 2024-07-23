The accused met the victim at a computer class and befriended her sometime last year. He allegedly raped her on two occasions

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Thane: Rape victim dies in childbirth; case registered x 00:00

A case of rape has been registered at Vashi police station after an 18-year-old girl died in childbirth, reported PTI an official on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a 'zero' FIR was filed, it was transferred to Dighi police station in Raigad district as the alleged crime took place in Dighi, said the PTI report.

The accused has been identified as Hemant, resident of Shriwardhan. He met the victim at a computer class and befriended her sometime last year.

As per the complaint lodged by her parents, he allegedly raped her on two occasions, following which the girl became pregnant.

The girl then shifted to Vashi with her parents. She was found lying in the bathroom in a pool of blood with a newly delivered male infant beside her On July 18. She was declared dead at hospital while the child died two days later.

A case of rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64 was registered while further probe is underway, the official said reported PTI.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

Sex racket busted in Navi Mumbai, eight women rescued

Eight women were rescued after a sex racket was busted by the Navi Mumbai Police. An autorickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the racket, reported PTI, citing official on Saturday.

The auto driver was identified as Pradeep Yadav.

As per the PTI report, Yadav was arrested after police received a tip-off about a gang sending women to various lodges for prostitution after soliciting customers online, said inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police.

With the help of a decoy customer, they recently nabbed Yadav who used to ferry the women to hotels, the official said.

Upon questioning the auto driver, the police rescued one woman from a hotel room by the police.

Based on her information, they rescued eight other women from a room at Shiravane in the Nerul area.

Additionally, police also arrested two men, identified as Vishnu, alias Vikaskumar Janki Yadav (28), and Indrajit Indradev Prasad (63) from there.

The suspected kingpin of the racket, Shambu Upadhyaya, is at large, the official said reported PTI. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Turbhe police station.