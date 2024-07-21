Active monsoon conditions were expected over most parts of Maharashtra during next 3-4 days, the weather department said

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai rains: IMD issues alert, intense spells of rain likely in city, Thane and Palghar

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar stating that the areas were very likely to witness intense spells of rains.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai said, "Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Mumbai and Palghar during next 3-4 hours."

It further said that active monsoon conditions were expected over most parts of Maharashtra during next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, in view of Mumbai rains including heavy rain in several parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, CM Eknath Shinde said, according to the PTI.

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, CM Shinde said.

IMD updates should be shared with citizens regularly, the CM added.

Food, medicine and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantity, temporary shelter camps must be made for people and animals, he told officials.

The IMD had on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the next three days forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places while an orange alert was issued for Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, Thane district of Maharashtra is very likely to receive heavy rainfall in a few places for the next 3 days.

The weather department had issued an orange alert for the coastal district of Raigad in Maharashtra for the next 3 days warning of extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestions in the city.

Amid Mumbai rains, Mumbai Police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the Mumbai Police said in its advisory.