Muharram 2024: Traffic regulations issued for July 17 in Mahim-Sion-Dharavi; Check details

Mumbai Traffic Police issued new traffic restrictions for July 17 in view of Muharram festival. As Tajiya procession will be carried out in Dharavi from Dharavi 60ft. road, 90ft road, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Road and other adjoining areas, traffic movement will be diverted to different routes.

The traffic regulations will be in place on July 17 from 3 pm till midnight. The following roads will be closed and declared ‘No Entry’ during the said time period and traffic will be diverted through alternate routes:

No Entry: Sion-Mahim Link Road will closed for vehicular traffic from S.L. Raheja Junction to T-Junction

Alternate Route:

A) Vehicular traffic coming from S.L. Raheja Hospital to T-Junction will be diverted through Senapati Bapat Marg - will take a left turn at Mahim Phatak

- Mori Road - will take right turn at Mahim Junction - Gen. Arun Kumar through Kalanagar to their desire destination.

Vaidya Marg - at Mahim Causeway will take right turn and shall proceeds

B) Vehicular traffic coming from S.L. Raheja Hospital to Sion Hospital will be diverted through Senapati Bapat Marg - will take a left turn at Mahim Phatak - Mori Road - will take left turn at Mahim Junction - L.J. Road - will take left turn at Shobha Hotel - T.H. Kataria Marg - Kumbharwada Junction - and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetti road to their desire destination.

C) Vehicular traffic coming from Sion Hospital and proceed to Bandra will take a left turn at Kumbharwada Junction and proceed through T.H. Kataria Marg and will take right turn at Shobha Hotel and proceed through L.J.Road to Mahim Junction and proceed to their desire destination from Mahim Causeway.

No Entry: St. Kabir Marg (60 ft road) will closed for vehicular traffic from Kemkar Junction to Kumbharwada Junction

Alternate Route:

A) Vehicular traffic coming from Kemkar Junction through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft road) to Sion Hospital will diverted to Senapati Bapat Marg and will take a left turn at Mahim Phatak - Mori Road - will take left turn at Mahim Junction and proceed through L.J. Road and will take a left turn at Shobha Hotel and proceed through T.H. Kataria Marg to Kumbharwada Junction and shall proceed through Sulochana Shetty Road to their desired destination.

B) Vehicular traffic coming from Sion Hospital through St. Kabir Marg (60 ft road) to Bandra & Dadar will take a left turn at Kumbharwada Junction and proceed through T.H. Kataria Marg to their destination.

No Entry: K.K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft road) will closed for vehicular traffic from Ashok Mill Naka to Kumbharwada Junction.

Alternate Route:

A) Vehicular traffic coming from Ashok Mill Naka through K. K. Krishnan Menan (90 fit road) to Kumbharwada Junction will diverted from St. Rohidar Marg - Pailwan Naresh Mane Junction - Sion Railway Stn. - Sion Road No.

3 - will take a right turn Ved Phatak Goyal Junction (Sion Junction) - Dr. B.

A. Road - Sion Circle - will take a right turn at Sion Hospital Junction - Sulochana Shetti road - and will proceeds through Kumbharwada Junction to their desire destination.

B) Vehicular traffic coming from Kumbharwada Junction through K. K.

Krishnan Menan (90 fit road) to Ashok Mill Naka will diverted from Sulochana Shetti road - will take a left turn at Sion Hospital Junction - Dr. B.

A. Road - Sion Circle - will take a left turn at Ved Phatak Goyal Junction (Sion Junction) - Sion Road No. 3 - Pailwan Naresh Mane Junction - and proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to their desire destination.

In view of Muharram, Tajiya processions wil be carried out in the area of Dharavi from Dharavi 60 ft. road, 90 ft. road, Mahim Sion Link road, Sant Rohidas Road and other adjoing areas. pic.twitter.com/0c8YkyX7ig — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 16, 2024