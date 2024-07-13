Breaking News
Mumbai: Hit by school van, girl dies after 11 days
Worli hit-and-run case: Cops recover discarded beer cans
Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert
Ghatkopar hoarding case: Two commissioners figure in the SIT charge sheet
Mumbai: Early morning rain, full-day of disruptions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Offbeat News > Article > Commemorating Muharram 2024 Heres how Muslims observe Ashura

Commemorating Muharram 2024: Here's how Muslims observe Ashura

Updated on: 13 July,2024 03:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of Muharram 2024, the report looks at how Muharram and Ashura are honoured, as well as the traditions linked with this holy month.

Commemorating Muharram 2024: Here's how Muslims observe Ashura

An image of a person praying after sighting the moon. — AFP/File

Listen to this article
Commemorating Muharram 2024: Here's how Muslims observe Ashura
x
00:00

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is deeply significant for Muslims all around the world. Muharram will commence around July 8, 2024, with the precise day determined by the sighting of the moon. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is especially significant, and both Shia and Sunni Muslims observe it with unique ceremonies and observances.


Ahead of Muharram 2024, the report looks at how Muharram and Ashura are honoured, as well as the traditions linked with this holy month.


Significance of Muharram and Ashura


Muharram is one of Islam's four sacred months, during which violence is prohibited. The name "Muharram" means "forbidden." It is a period of spiritual meditation, grieving, and memory. Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, holds great significance for both Shia and Sunni Muslims, albeit for different reasons.

Ashura is observed by Shia Muslims to honour Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who was killed at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This sad tragedy is interpreted as a metaphor of the fight against tyranny and injustice. Ashura is a fasting and contemplation day for Sunni Muslims, commemorating the liberation of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him) and the Israelites from Pharaoh's oppression.

Shia observances of Muharram and Ashura

Shia Muslims observe Muharram with profound solemnity, especially during the first 10 days before Ashura. The period is marked by mourning rituals and acts of commemoration for Imam Hussein and his companions, who were killed in Karbala. These observations include:

1. Majlis (meetings): Shia groups hold majlis, or meetings, during which the story of Karbala is told and elegies (marsiyas) are sung to express grief and solidarity with Imam Hussein's suffering.

2. Processions: On Ashura, Shia Muslims hold processions that often reenact the events of Karbala. Participants wear in black to represent grief, and some perform self-flagellation or chest-beating (matam) as a form of penance and to remember Imam Hussein's suffering.

3. Public Recitations: Poetic recitations (nohas) and dramatic depictions (tazias) of the Battle of Karbala are used to express the event's emotional and spiritual significance.

4. Charity & Acts of Kindness: During Muharram, many Shia Muslims perform acts of charity, such as providing food and aid to the destitute, to celebrate Imam Hussein's legacy of compassion and justice.

Sunni observances of Muharram and Ashura

Sunni Muslims observe Muharram and Ashura with fasting, prayer, and introspection. The main practices are:

1. Fasting: Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) advised fasting on Ashura and one additional day, either before or after. This fast is observed as a show of appreciation for Prophet Moses' and the Israelites' salvation.

2. Special Prayers: Sunni Muslims may offer additional prayers and recite Quran to seek forgiveness and spiritual restoration.

3. Charity and Good actions: Sunnis, like Shias, emphasise acts of charity during Muharram, such as assisting people in need and performing good actions, as a means of earning divine benefits.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

islam festivals offbeat news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK