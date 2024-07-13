Ahead of Muharram 2024, the report looks at how Muharram and Ashura are honoured, as well as the traditions linked with this holy month.

An image of a person praying after sighting the moon. — AFP/File

Listen to this article Commemorating Muharram 2024: Here's how Muslims observe Ashura x 00:00

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is deeply significant for Muslims all around the world. Muharram will commence around July 8, 2024, with the precise day determined by the sighting of the moon. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is especially significant, and both Shia and Sunni Muslims observe it with unique ceremonies and observances.

Ahead of Muharram 2024, the report looks at how Muharram and Ashura are honoured, as well as the traditions linked with this holy month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Significance of Muharram and Ashura

Muharram is one of Islam's four sacred months, during which violence is prohibited. The name "Muharram" means "forbidden." It is a period of spiritual meditation, grieving, and memory. Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, holds great significance for both Shia and Sunni Muslims, albeit for different reasons.

Ashura is observed by Shia Muslims to honour Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who was killed at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. This sad tragedy is interpreted as a metaphor of the fight against tyranny and injustice. Ashura is a fasting and contemplation day for Sunni Muslims, commemorating the liberation of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him) and the Israelites from Pharaoh's oppression.

Shia observances of Muharram and Ashura

Shia Muslims observe Muharram with profound solemnity, especially during the first 10 days before Ashura. The period is marked by mourning rituals and acts of commemoration for Imam Hussein and his companions, who were killed in Karbala. These observations include:

1. Majlis (meetings): Shia groups hold majlis, or meetings, during which the story of Karbala is told and elegies (marsiyas) are sung to express grief and solidarity with Imam Hussein's suffering.

2. Processions: On Ashura, Shia Muslims hold processions that often reenact the events of Karbala. Participants wear in black to represent grief, and some perform self-flagellation or chest-beating (matam) as a form of penance and to remember Imam Hussein's suffering.

3. Public Recitations: Poetic recitations (nohas) and dramatic depictions (tazias) of the Battle of Karbala are used to express the event's emotional and spiritual significance.

4. Charity & Acts of Kindness: During Muharram, many Shia Muslims perform acts of charity, such as providing food and aid to the destitute, to celebrate Imam Hussein's legacy of compassion and justice.

Sunni observances of Muharram and Ashura

Sunni Muslims observe Muharram and Ashura with fasting, prayer, and introspection. The main practices are:

1. Fasting: Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) advised fasting on Ashura and one additional day, either before or after. This fast is observed as a show of appreciation for Prophet Moses' and the Israelites' salvation.

2. Special Prayers: Sunni Muslims may offer additional prayers and recite Quran to seek forgiveness and spiritual restoration.

3. Charity and Good actions: Sunnis, like Shias, emphasise acts of charity during Muharram, such as assisting people in need and performing good actions, as a means of earning divine benefits.