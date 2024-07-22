Thane: Man duped of more than Rs 8 cr by Dubai-based businessman

The accused, who imported luxury watches, allegedly lured the victim to join his venture and asked him to invest Rs 4 crore

A 58-year-old architect from Thane city in Maharashtra was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 8 crore by a Dubai-based businessman, police said on Monday.

As per the PTI report, an official from Naupada police station noted that the police on Saturday registered a case against the alleged accused, Harish Chainani, and others involved in the crime.

According to the complaint, the accused, who imported luxury watches, allegedly lured the victim to join his venture as he wanted to expand it to India and asked him to invest Rs 4 crore, he said, reported PTI.

According to the official, in 2022-23, the victim allegedly gave the Dubai-based businessman 13 watches worth Rs 4.85 crore and a sum of Rs 4 crore for the business.

Later, the accused started giving him evasive replies and stopped taking his calls when the victim sought returns on his investment and proceeds from the sale of the watches, he said.

Sex racket busted in Navi Mumbai, eight women rescued

Eight women were rescued after a sex racket was busted by the Navi Mumbai Police. An autorickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the racket, reported PTI, citing official on Saturday.

Tha auto driver was identified as Pradeep Yadav.

As per the PTI report, Yadav was arrested after police received a tip-off about a gang sending women to various lodges for prostitution after soliciting customers online, said inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police.

With the help of a decoy customer, they recently nabbed Yadav who used to ferry the women to hotels, the official said.

Upon questioning the auto driver, the police rescued one woman from a hotel room by the police.

Based on her information, they rescued eight other women from a room at Shiravane in the Nerul area.

Additionally, police also arrested two men, identified as Vishnu, alias Vikaskumar Janki Yadav (28), and Indrajit Indradev Prasad (63) from there.

The suspected kingpin of the racket, Shambu Upadhyaya, is at large, the official said reported PTI. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Turbhe police station.

(With inputs from PTI)