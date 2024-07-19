The injured toddler has been shifted to a child care centre at Dombivli near Thane city and a probe into the case is underway, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman booked for branding nine-month-old daughter with hot object in Thane x 00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a woman for allegedly branding her nine-month-old daughter with a hot object and torturing her, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The woman suspect in the case is a beggar and lives with the child in Bhatwadi area, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"According to her neighbours, the woman used to regularly beat and torture her daughter. Recently, she also branded the toddler with a hot object. Based on the complaint given by the neighbours, the police registered a case against her on Thursday," sub-inspector Niteen Hange of Shrinagar police station said, according to a PTI report.

The injured toddler has been shifted to a child care centre at Dombivli near Thane city and a probe into the case is underway, he said.

The woman was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, he added.

In an another incident, last month, a toddler had fallen into a bucket of water on June 1 and had reportedly died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbra area of Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official had earlier.

The one-year-old girl identified as Fatima Ibrahim Khan died on June 23, the Mumbra police station official had said last month.

"The child had fallen into a bucket of water while her parents were busy with household chores. She was rushed to a hospital in Kausa where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," he had said, as per a PTI report.

Husband, stepson held for killing pregnant woman in Palghar

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district arrested a woman's husband and stepson for allegedly killing her over dowry when she was eight months pregnant, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The victim was married to Nallasopara resident Jayprakash Amarnath Dubey (40), who has a son from an earlier marriage.

Jayprakash would often come home drunk and beat his wife saying her family had not given any dowry, the official said citing the FIR.

Jayprakash and his son Sachin (20) allegedly force-fed the woman some liquid on April 7 when she was eight months pregnant, resulting in the death of her unborn child, the news agency reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)