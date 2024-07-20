Mumbai: Sex racket busted in Navi Mumbai, eight women rescued

With the help of a decoy customer, the police recently nabbed an auto driver who used to ferry the women to hotels for prostitution

Eight women were rescued after a sex racket was busted by the Navi Mumbai Police. An autorickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the racket, reported PTI citing official on Saturday.

Tha auto driver was identified as Pradeep Yadav.

As per the PTI report, Yadav was arrested after police received a tip-off about a gang sending women to various lodges for prostitution after soliciting customers online, said inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police.

With the help of a decoy customer, they recently nabbed Yadav who used to ferry the women to hotels, the official said.

Upon questioning the auto driver, the police rescued one woman from a hotel room by the police.

Based on her information, they rescued eight other women from a room at Shiravane in the Nerul area.

Additionally, police also arrested two men, identified as Vishnu, alias Vikaskumar Janki Yadav (28), and Indrajit Indradev Prasad (63) from there.

The suspected kingpin of the racket, Shambu Upadhyaya, is at large, the official said reported PTI. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Turbhe police station.

Mumbai: Two teens allegedly rape minor girl in Chembur, held

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys aged 14 and 15 years in the Chembur area. The duo was booked and detained by the Chembur police and were sent to the Dongri Children’s Correction Home. The incident happened on Tuesday night.

According to the police sources the minor and the accused boys resided in the same locality; she was going back to her home around 10 pm after playing with her friend when the accused caught her and forcibly took her to the first floor of one of the accused's house and where the duo sexually assaulted her turn by turn. The duo threatened her with death if she spoke about the incident with anyone before letting her go.

The minor girl was very scared and seeing her uncomfortable behaviour, her elder sister became suspicious. After taking her into confidence, the minor girl spoke about the sexual assault. Her sister immediately reported the incident to the police, an official said.

A medical examination was conducted at the Rajawadi hospital; based on the medical report and the complaint of the elder sister of the minor, a case under Sections 376, 376(2) (R) and 376DB of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 10 and 12 of POSCO Act was registered under the accused.

The accused were caught and sent to Dongri Children's Correction home the officer added.