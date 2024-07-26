Thane: Police add gangrape charge against three held for woman's murder

The victim had left her house on July 6 after a dispute with her in-laws and taken shelter in the temple on a hill top, where she was allegedly raped and killed by the trio

The police have added the charge of gang rape against three attendants of a temple arrested in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

A charge of gangrape has been additionally filed against the three people who were arrested in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district.

An additional charge under 70 (1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was added in the case apart from section 103(1) (murder), an official from the Shil Daighar police station said, reported PTI.

The accused, Rajkumar Ramfer Pandey (54), Santoshkumar Ramyagna Mishra (45) and Shyamsunder Pyarchand Sharma (62), were attendants at a temple at Kalyan Phata in Thane, the official said.

After the case was registered on July 9, the accused were arrested the next day, said the report.

On July 6, the victim had left her house after a dispute with her in-laws and taken shelter in the temple on a hill top, where she was allegedly raped and killed by the trio. Her body was dumped in a valley and recovered on July 9, the official said.

Thane: Rape victim dies in childbirth; case registered

A case of rape has been registered at Vashi police station after an 18-year-old girl died in childbirth, reported PTI an official on Tuesday.

After a 'zero' FIR was filed, it was transferred to Dighi police station in Raigad district as the alleged crime took place in Dighi, said the PTI report.

The accused has been identified as Hemant, resident of Shriwardhan. He met the victim at a computer class and befriended her sometime last year.

As per the complaint lodged by her parents, he allegedly raped her on two occasions, following which the girl became pregnant.

The girl then shifted to Vashi with her parents. She was found lying in the bathroom in a pool of blood with a newly delivered male infant beside her On July 18. She was declared dead at hospital while the child died two days later.

A case of rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64 was registered while further probe is underway, the official said reported PTI.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.