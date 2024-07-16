Thane: Woman raped, killed over Dowry; husband booked

The woman was allegedly raped by three priests working at a temple in Sheel-Daighar area near Dombivli on July 6, and later murdered

A married woman was raped and murdered in the Maharashtra's Thane district days after her marriage allegedly over downry, reported PTI. A case of alleged dowry harassment has been registered against her husband, reported PTI citing the police on Tuesday.

As per the PTI report, the woman was allegedly raped by three priests working at a temple in Sheel-Daighar area near Dombivli on July 6, and later murdered. All three have been arrested by the police.

Following the murder and arrests, the woman's father lodged a complaint stating that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry, said an official of NRI police station in Navi Mumbai.

As per the complaint, they even took away her child when she came to stay with the parents, and while under stress she visited the Ganesh temple on July 6.

No arrest has been made in the dowry harassment case yet, the police official said.

Thane: Two abduct, rape 11-year-old girl

A case was registered against two men for allegedly abducting and raping an 11-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district, reported PTI on Sunday.

The minor was allegedly sexually assaulted on the evening of July 12 when she was walking towards the Ambernath railway station, said an official according to the PTI report.

The two men allegedly made the minor board an autorickshaw along with them by identifying themselves as acquaintances of her father and grandfather and took her to a desolate place.

They asked the auto driver to leave the spot and raped her, the official said citing the FIR.

The duo also attempted to prevent the girl from informing anyone about the assault by threatening her with consequences, the offic said.

However, after fleeing from the spot, the victim went home and informed her family members about the crime.

On a complaint by her parents, the Ambernath police on Saturday registered a case for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that a probe was underway, reported PTI.