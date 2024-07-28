Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Three held for killing man dumping his body

Thane: Three held for killing man, dumping his body

Updated on: 28 July,2024 08:24 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The body of Showik Gour Srimani was found on July 24, following which a case of accidental death was registered

Thane: Three held for killing man, dumping his body

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Thane: Three held for killing man, dumping his body
x
00:00

Police investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man whose body was dumped in bushes in Diva town near Thane have arrested three persons, an official said on Saturday. The body of Showik Gour Srimani was found on July 24, following which a case of accidental death was registered.


However, the postmortem report revealed that injuries were caused due to hitting by a hard and blunt object, prompting the police to register a case of murder under the BNS. Police worked on several leads and arrested Sultan Mehmood Sheikh, Ritesh Rajbhar and Akash Bhoir, while one more person allegedly involved in the crime is on the run, the official said.



Prima facie, an argument between the deceased Srimani and others over some issue at a car washing shop led to the murderous attack. Further investigation is underway.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK