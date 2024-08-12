Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The victim, Aarti Ketan Bhangre, allegedly hanged herself using a scarf on Saturday evening near Mumbai

Five members of a family were arrested on Sunday for allegedly harassing and torturing a 25-year-old woman for dowry and causing her death in Thane, police said.


Based on a complaint by the woman’s brother, the police have arrested her husband and four members of his family under sections of the BNS, said senior inspector Suresh Kadam of the Kalyan taluka police station.



The victim, Aarti Ketan Bhangre, allegedly hanged herself using a scarf on Saturday evening.


