The arrested accused, Siddhesh Rupesh Belkar, 20, is the son of a builder from Borivli; Kherwadi police have registered an FIR

Two youths lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Vakola flyover in Santacruz after a speeding car jumped the divider and rammed into their scooter, killing one of them on the spot.

Police have identified the deceased as Manav Patel, 21, a college student, and Harsh Makwana, 20, also a college student. Both were residents of Vile Parle (West), said police.

An FIR has been registered at the Kherwadi police station as the accident occurred in their jurisdiction, said an officer, adding that they have arrested the driver of the car.

The accused, Siddhesh Rupesh Belkar, 20, is the son of a builder from Borivli. Belkar was driving the car with his three friends, heading from Borivli to Bandra, said police.

Patel and Makwana, the two friends, were returning home from Reclamation in Bandra, and at 1.20 am, as they reached the Vakola flyover, Belkar’s car jumped and crushed the duo, said police.

Locals immediately alerted the police and rushed both victims to VN Desai Hospital, where Makwana was declared brought dead while Patel was shifted to Cooper Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, said police.

Families demand justice

The families of the deceased alleged that the car driver and his friends were on a joyride, racing with another car on the highway.

Speaking to mid-day, Manav’s father, Vinod Patel, said, “My son was a college student and was riding his bike home with his friend after work. At Vakola bridge, a speeding car from the opposite direction lost control, jumped the divider, and hit my son’s bike. My son and his friend were seriously injured and later died in the hospital.”

He further alleged, “Eyewitnesses told us that the car was speeding and racing with another vehicle on the highway. We are sure that these youths were drunk.”

Kashyap Makwana, Harsh’s brother, also demanded strict action, saying, “I lost my brother in this tragic accident. The car driver was speeding excessively and was on a joyride. They were driving in a zigzag manner on the highway, which caused them to lose control and crash.”

“We have arrested the car driver, Siddhesh Belkar, for allegedly speeding and causing an accident that resulted in the deaths of two youths. We have sent Belkar’s blood sample for examination to determine whether he was intoxicated at the time of the accident. He was traveling with three friends, all around 20 years old,” said an officer from Kherwadi police station.

Elderly pedestrian killed

In another incident, a 65-year-old pedestrian, Narayan Shankar Potdar alias Mama, died in a road accident after a speeding truck hit him in Oshiwara, Andheri West, on Thursday night. The truck driver, identified as Dharmendrakumar Abhaynath Yadav, has been arrested.

“The deceased, Potdar, worked in a restaurant. After completing his shift, he was walking home when a speeding truck hit him on New Link Road in Oshiwara,” said a police officer.

Biker loses foot

In another accident which took place on Wednesday night, a container truck hit a 26-year-old biker, Vivek Singh, severing his right foot.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the container driver, Mukesh Kumar, hit the victim, who was on a two-wheeler, near the Kherwadi signal. The Kherwadi police have registered an FIR against the truck driver and have started an investigation.

After the accident, locals rushed Kumar to Bhabha Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, while police later transported his severed foot to the hospital.