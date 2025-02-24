According to preliminary reports, the vehicle lost control before colliding with the divider, resulting in a major impact; further updates on the accident and official statements from the authorities are awaited

The incident caused significant damage to the vehicle and disrupted traffic flow

A severe car accident occurred near Charoti on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway after a vehicle crashed into a road divider. The incident caused significant damage to the vehicle and disrupted traffic flow.

According to preliminary reports, the vehicle lost control before colliding with the divider, resulting in a major impact.

Further updates on the accident and official statements from the authorities are awaited.

One injured in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Vasai

A major accident occurred around 8:30 AM on February 2 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the Mumbai-bound lane, involving a heavy truck and a WagonR car.

The crash took place at Sativali Ghat in the Vasai area, leaving the WagonR driver seriously injured. Both vehicles overturned, causing temporary traffic disruption. Valiv and highway police swiftly responded, assisted the victims, admitted the injured driver to a private hospital, and worked to restore normal traffic flow.

Four killed, seven hurt in highway accidents in Nashik

At least four persons were killed and seven others were seriously injured in separate accidents on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik district, police said on Saturday.

A container truck coming from the wrong side overturned and crushed an auto-rickshaw near Daregaon village in Malegaon taluka at 11 AM on Saturday, killing three persons and injuring two others.

The deceased included the rickshaw driver and two female passengers. A police official said that the injured persons were rushed to a hospital.

Separately, a woman was killed and five others were seriously injured after a truck crashed into vehicles in the Rahud ghat section of the national highway near Chandwad on Friday night, police said.

As per preliminary reports, the brakes of a truck heading towards Mumbai failed on a slope, and it crashed into seven to eight vehicles, including cars and trucks.

The official said a 45-year-old woman in one of the cars was killed, five others were seriously injured, and a few persons sustained minor injuries in the accident.