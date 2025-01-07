At 4:30 AM today, a truck met with an accident on the lane heading towards Mumbai from Gujarat, near the Naigaon area

There has been a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway since early this morning. The traffic congestion stretches from Vasai to Ghodbunder, all the way to the Fountain Hotel.

At 4:30 AM today, a truck met with an accident on the lane heading towards Mumbai from Gujarat, near the Naigaon area. This caused a huge traffic jam since early morning. Subsequently, drivers began driving in the wrong direction, further exacerbating the congestion on both lanes.

For the past two to three hours, drivers have been stuck in the traffic jam, with both drivers and passengers feeling frustrated. Commuters heading to work in Mumbai are expressing intense anger over being trapped in the jam.

Moreover, ambulances have also been caught in the traffic. Highway and traffic police are working to clear the congestion.