Car plunges into ditch after losing control on Mumbai Ahmedabad highway two senior citizens dead

Car plunges into ditch after losing control on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; two senior citizens dead

Updated on: 05 January,2025 09:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The vehicle, reportedly traveling at high speed, flipped over two to three times after falling into the ditch and was thrown 50 metres away

Car plunges into ditch after losing control on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; two senior citizens dead

Representational pic

Car plunges into ditch after losing control on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; two senior citizens dead
A horrific accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in the vicinity of Dhaniwari village has claimed the lives of two senior citizens, while two others have been left seriously injured. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a passenger vehicle lost control, veered off the road, and plunged into a ditch.





The vehicle, reportedly traveling at high speed, flipped over two to three times after falling into the ditch and was thrown 50 metres away. Two senior citizens seated in the rear — Ramalaben Ariwala and Amritlal Ghivala, the relatives of the couple in the front — died on the spot. Initial investigations reveal that they were not wearing seat belts, a factor that contributed to their fatalities.  

The couple seated in the front, who were wearing seat belts, survived but sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to the Casa Sub-District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

 

