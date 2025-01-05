The vehicle, reportedly traveling at high speed, flipped over two to three times after falling into the ditch and was thrown 50 metres away

A horrific accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in the vicinity of Dhaniwari village has claimed the lives of two senior citizens, while two others have been left seriously injured. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a passenger vehicle lost control, veered off the road, and plunged into a ditch.

A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Dhaniwari village that resulted in the deaths of two senior citizens and left two others critically injured.



The vehicle, reportedly traveling at high speed, flipped over two to three times after falling into the ditch and was thrown 50 metres away. Two senior citizens seated in the rear — Ramalaben Ariwala and Amritlal Ghivala, the relatives of the couple in the front — died on the spot. Initial investigations reveal that they were not wearing seat belts, a factor that contributed to their fatalities.

The couple seated in the front, who were wearing seat belts, survived but sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to the Casa Sub-District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.