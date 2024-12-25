The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Fortunately, the airbags inflated, saving their lives, and everyone escaped unharmed, according to the driver, Vivek Chashmawala, a native of Surat

The accident occurred around 1 am

Listen to this article Family of six survives late-night crash on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway x 00:00

A family, including three years old triplets and two elderly people, was traveling by car from Surat to Pune late at night when their vehicle collided with a jersey barrier abruptly placed at Talasari on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. Fortunately, the airbags inflated, saving their lives, and everyone escaped unharmed, according to the driver, Vivek Chashmawala, a native of Surat.

“The car was damaged in the accident, but thankfully, my triplet kids, two senior citizens including my father and aunt are unharmed,” Chashmawala told Mid-Day.

Recalling the incident, a visibly shaken Chashmawala said, “There were two senior citizens and my triplet children in the car. I was driving as we were heading to Pune from Surat to visit my ailing aunt. Due to the ongoing white-topping work on NH48, the driving space had become narrow. A jersey barrier was abruptly placed in the Mumbai-bound lane. In an attempt to avoid an oncoming speeding truck from the opposite side, I veered the car to the left and rammed into the barrier. Thankfully, all the airbags inflated, and the car came to a stop.”

“Though we all were in a panic condition awaiting authorities to help us on the road, none of them arrived. But a motorist Nurul Sultan helped us and took us to a safer place,” he added.

The accident site has been cordoned off by the victim Chashmawala and Good Samaritan Sultan.

“I was heading with my friends to have dinner when I saw children crying on the highway. The family was absolutely terrified after the accident. So we immediately took them to a nearby hotel, informed Talasari police who assured support,” informed Sultan, a local businessman at Palghar district.

But even after two hours, no police had arrived at the accident site on NH48.