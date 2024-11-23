Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Truck gutted in fire on Mumbai Ahmedabad highway nobody injured

Truck gutted in fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; nobody injured

Updated on: 23 November,2024 02:03 PM IST  |  Palghar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Friday evening on a bridge near Mahalaxmi temple in Dahanu

Truck gutted in fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; nobody injured

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Truck gutted in fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; nobody injured
x
00:00

A truck was gutted after it caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.


Nobody was injured in the incident that took place on Friday evening on a bridge near Mahalaxmi temple in Dahanu, they said.


Immediately after noticing flames, the driver of the truck jumped to safety. He and the local police tried to put out the fire, but the truck was completely gutted, an official said, reported PTI.


The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said, adding that traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway was affected for a couple of hours after the incident, reported PTI.

14 injured as tempo hits bus on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Fourteen persons were injured after a tempo hit a private bus on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of November 21, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 3 am when the bus carrying 11 persons was on way to Mumbai from Sangola.

The brakes of a tempo transporting chickens failed following which the vehicle hit the bus from behind, the official said.

The bus veered off the highway, overturned and fell into a 20-foot-deep ditch on the roadside, he said.

Eleven persons onboard the bus, including the driver, and three tempo occupants were injured, the official said.

The bus passengers were later rescued. They were treated for minor injuries at a civic-run hospital in Khopoli and later allowed to go.

The three tempo occupants received serious injuries. They were undergoing treatment at the MGM Hospital in Kalamboli near Panvel, the official said.

The Khopoli police were conducting a probe into the incident, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Ahmedabad palghar maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK