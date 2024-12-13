The vehicle collided with an incomplete section of the highway, which is undergoing concretisation work on Thursday morning

Pic/Hanif Patel

A speeding Swift car heading from Gujarat to Mumbai collided with an incomplete concrete section near Talasari flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, and soared about 20-25 feet into the air before crashing back on Thursday morning. The entire incident was captured on camera by a person who was standing nearby. The driver, however, managed to control the operations of the car, thereby preventing a major accident.

The incident has raised several questions over the safety of the highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken the concretisation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in a bid to make it pothole-free. However, at many places, the sudden appearance of concrete sections and lack of warning boards series have led to a series of accidents on the highway.

Despite this, the issue continues to be neglected, prompting anger among local residents and drivers.

The ongoing concretization work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway remains incomplete in several areas, creating hazardous driving conditions.



Video credits: Hanif Patel



