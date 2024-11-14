"He’s a very thinking cricketer as well": Ravichandran Ashwin on this Australian player

Veteran India off-spinner R Ashwin says he has managed to counter Oz batter Steve over the years; attributes it to watching him closely in IPL franchises

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during a training session at the WACA Ground in Perth yesterday. PIC/Getty Images

Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin says he has figured out ways to tackle Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith in the upcoming five-match Test series, extending their fascinating, decade-old rivalry in top-flight cricket.

The two seasoned campaigners would face off during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 in Perth. They have in the past spent time together at IPL franchises Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals, helping Ashwin to “break down the game plans” of Smith. “Steve Smith is especially fascinating as a player against spin. He has a unique technique, even playing fast bowling,” Ashwin said in an interview with 7Cricket.

“But with spin, I think he came in with sound game plans and sound preparations, and yeah, he used to execute it come what may. And over the years, I’ve found ways and means to break it down. “His time at Delhi Capitals, his time at RPSG, all these net sessions that I’ve seen him go about his business gave me an insight as to how he prepares and what he likes and doesn’t like,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin, who first bowled to Smith during India’s 2013-14 tour of Australia, lauded his fierce rival for being a “thinking cricketer”, who has so far scored 348 runs in 570 balls while facing the ace spinner. Smith has got out to Ashwin three times. “He’s a very thinking cricketer as well. He wants to get one up on you all the time. But, he’s got unique ways of practising and battling out with you in the middle.

“And sometimes, as a bowler, when you’re watching a batter go through his process, you do identify whether you have him or not. And several times in these years of having played with Steve Smith, I’ve felt he has me,” Ashwin said.

