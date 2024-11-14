Breaking News
"I don’t expect him to shake hands": Ponting on Gautam Gambhir

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Melbourne
He though had also spoken highly of Kohli’s ability to bounce back.

Then Delhi Daredevils coach Ricky Ponting (right) and skipper Gautam Gambhir at a press conference during the 2018 IPL. Pic/Getty Images

"I don’t expect him to shake hands": Ponting on Gautam Gambhir
Responding to Gautam Gambhir’s jibe at him, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday said the India head coach was a “prickly character” and insisted that his comments on Virat Kohli should not be construed as a dig on the star batter, who himself would be worried about his prolonged lean patch.


Ponting, in an interview to ICC, had said that Kohli’s poor form would be a concern and any other international player would have struggle to keep his spot in the Test side with just two hundreds in five years. He though had also spoken highly of Kohli’s ability to bounce back.


Gambhir, when asked about Ponting’s comments, said the Australian legend needn’t be concerned about Indian cricket. “I was surprised to read the reaction, but knowing the coach, Gautam Gambhir, he’s quite a prickly character, so I’m not surprised it was him who said something back,” Ponting told 7News when asked about Gambhir’s comments.

Asked if he would shake hands with Gambhir if they crossed paths, Ponting replied:  “If he comes my way, yeah, I don’t expect him to [shake hands]. We’ve got quite a bit of history against each other. I have actually coached him at Delhi Capitals and he is quite a prickly character.” One of the greatest batters of his time, Ponting went on to explained what exactly he meant and felt that things were taken out of context about his Kohli comment.

“In no way was it a dig at him [Kohli]. I actually followed it up by saying he’s played well in Australia and that he’ll be keen to bounce back over here. If you ask Virat, I’m sure he would be a little bit concerned that he hasn’t been able to make the same amount of hundreds as he has in previous years,” said Ponting.

