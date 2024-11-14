Breaking News
"Whatever happened on the field after the game wasn’t the nicest thing": KL Rahul on spat with Sanjiv Goenka

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
LSG were in a need of a big win over SRH to qualfiy for the playoffs, but the team suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss

KL Rahul

"Whatever happened on the field after the game wasn’t the nicest thing": KL Rahul on spat with Sanjiv Goenka
India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has opened up on the animated chat between Lucknow Super Giants’ owner Sanjiv Goenka and him during the 2024 IPL when LSG were hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).


LSG were in a need of a big win over SRH to qualfiy for the playoffs, but the team suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss. The LSG owner appeared visibly displeased after the match’s outcome and was seen engaged in an intense discussion with skipper Rahul along the boundary line at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.


“As a team, we were all in shock because we were at the stage in that tournament where every game was very important. We had to win, I think, three out of five games or two out of the last four games. When this happened, it was just a big shock for all of us,” said Rahul on Star Sports.

“Whatever happened on the field after the game wasn’t the nicest thing to be part of or something that anyone wants to see on the cricket field. I think it did affect the entire group. We still had a chance to make it into the playoffs. We had a chat as a team and tried to regroup, put everything aside, and try to put our best foot forward. We tried our best, but unfortunately, our best wasn’t good enough always. It was a bummer that we couldn’t really make the playoffs or win the season as we had hoped,” he added.

