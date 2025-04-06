Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch for questioning in connection with the FIR filed against several YouTubers and influencers over vulgar content on their show India’s Got Latent

File Pic

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch on Saturday for questioning in connection with an FIR filed against him and several other popular content creators over alleged promotion of obscenity and vulgarity through the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, ANI reports.

Raina, who had earlier cited international travel commitments for not being able to attend earlier summons, recorded his statement before the investigating officer in Guwahati.

The Guwahati Police had registered the FIR on 10 February against multiple YouTubers and social media influencers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others. The complaint accuses the group of engaging in sexually explicit and offensive discourse under the guise of comedy and entertainment in India’s Got Latent, a digital talk-show format.

The case has been filed under Cyber Police Station Case No. 03/2025 and includes sections 79, 95, 294 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with relevant clauses from the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain told ANI that Raina’s statement had been formally recorded. “We have served notices to all persons named in the FIR, including Raina, Chanchlani and Allahbadia. Some have complied while others are yet to respond. The investigation is continuing as per legal procedure,” he stated.

Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also appeared before authorities to record their statements. Rakesh Sawant, who featured on the same show, had earlier appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on 27 February.

The controversy intensified after Allahbadia made a controversial comment involving a contestant’s parents during one of the episodes. The remark went viral, leading to considerable backlash online. He later issued a public apology, acknowledging the lack of taste in his statement. “My comment wasn't just inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte. I am just here to say sorry,” said Allahbadia in a video statement.

Raina, amid the ongoing inquiry, announced on Instagram that he would be postponing his India tour. “You’ll all get refunds shortly. See you soon,” he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)