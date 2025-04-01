More than a month after the infamous 'India's Got Latent' show controversy, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has released a new podcast on his channel TRS.

Ranveer Allahbadia

After a challenging month following the India's Got Talent controversy, content creator Ranveer Allahbadia is back with his famous podcasts. He has shared his first podcast in over a month since he got embroiled in legal cases due to his comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show.

Ranveer uploads first podcast after controversy

On Monday, Ranveer uploaded a new podcast on his YouTube channel. In it, he is seen having a conversation with Buddhist Monk Palga Rinpoche. In the video, Ranveer expresses how the monk taught him the true meaning of when wisdom meets compassion.

Palga Rinpoche can be heard speaking in Hindi, "I'm grateful for the work you've been doing for many years, which has benefited millions of people through this platform. Many knowledgeable people have shared their expertise with others through the internet, YouTube, apps, and Spotify. I'll always pray that you continue doing this great work, bringing not only education but also motivation to people. Also, keep spreading wisdom. People have a lot of knowledge these days, but they lack motivation. Your platform has been very helpful in that regard. I request you to keep up this good work.”

Ranveer responded, "We've met twice before in my life, sir, and you've always appeared at times when I was facing difficulties. When my reality is facing a tough situation... Today, I'm facing a huge challenge that I never thought I'd encounter, so I'm very grateful. Thank you, it was great meeting you."

Ranveer's return to Instagram

Two days ago, Ranveer Allahbadia made a comeback on social media. In a collaborative post with his BeerBiceps account, Ranveer shared a couple of pictures featuring him smiling brightly. While sharing the picture, Ranveer called it his new birth and captioned it, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..."

As soon as Ranveer posted the pictures, several users and his followers came out in support of him and dropped positive reactions. While Abhay Deol commented with clapping emojis, Tanmay Bhat wrote, "Missed you (not really)." Tanmay further teased Ranveer about the canceled podcast with B Praak and added, "Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast."