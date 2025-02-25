Sources revealed that Ranveer told the police that he attended the show because of his friendship with Samay Raina

Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, in his statement to the investigating officer on Monday, admitted his mistake in the India’s Got Lalent controversy.

Sources revealed that Ranveer told the police that he attended the show because of his friendship with Samay Raina and acknowledged that the controversial remark he made was a mistake on his part.

Ranveer further claimed that he did not charge any money for appearing on the show. He explained to the police that, as YouTubers, they often appear on each other’s shows out of friendship.

On Monday, Ranveer Allahabadi and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in Navi Mumbai to record their statements in connection with the India's got latent row.

The Maharashtra Cyber had last week summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and others to record their statement on February 24.

"Both appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber office in Navi Mumbai," said an official.

Maharashtra Cyber is investigating the case registered by it against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber had turned down comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement via video conferencing and has summoned him to physically appear before it.

Maharashtra cyber is a cyber and information security division. It had earlier registered an FIR in the matter over Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's got latent.

The Maharashtra cyber police is also investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents.

The Maharashtra cyber officials had earlier stated that it has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case.

They also include those who participated in the show.