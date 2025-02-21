Maharashtra Cyber has summoned actor Rakhi Sawant to record her statement on February 27 as part of its probe into alleged objectionable remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on the show India’s Got Latent

Maharashtra Cyber, the state’s nodal agency for cybercrime investigations, has issued a summons to actor Rakhi Sawant, asking her to appear before officials on February 27 to record her statement regarding the ongoing probe into the India’s Got Latent controversy, PTI reports.

According to PTI, the agency is investigating a case against YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his BeerBiceps channel, and others over allegedly objectionable remarks made during the show, which is hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia allegedly made inappropriate comments about parents and sex, triggering widespread outrage and leading to multiple FIRs across the country.

Sawant had appeared as a guest on the episode in question. As per PTI reports, her statement is expected to shed light on the discussions that took place during the show.

The agency has already summoned more than 50 individuals, including comedians, social media influencers, and content creators, who were either part of the programme or associated with it in some capacity.

Allahbadia himself has been asked to present himself before Maharashtra Cyber officials on February 24 (Monday), PTI reports.

Additionally, popular YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchalani has been called in to record his statement on the same day. Officials indicated that more individuals are likely to be summoned on February 23 and 24 as part of the ongoing probe.

The legal proceedings in the case have gained national attention. On February 18, the Supreme Court of India granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia, while strongly criticising his comments, labelling them "vulgar" and stating that he had a "dirty mind" that "put society to shame."

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court, while hearing an anticipatory bail plea by Chanchalani, granted him interim bail on Tuesday and instructed him to appear before the investigating officer within 10 days.

As per PTI reports, Maharashtra Cyber continues to intensify its investigation, with officials determined to scrutinise the involvement of all individuals linked to the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent.

(With inputs from PTI)