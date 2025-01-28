Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rakhi Sawant to get married to actor Dodi Khan in Pakistan Actress reveals plans of third marriage

Rakhi Sawant to get married to actor Dodi Khan in Pakistan? Actress reveals plans of third marriage

Updated on: 28 January,2025 10:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rakhi Sawant has spoken about her potential suitor actor Dodi Khan from Pakistan for her third marriage. She plans on Islamic wedding in Pakistan and settling in Dubai

Rakhi Sawant to get married to actor Dodi Khan in Pakistan? Actress reveals plans of third marriage

Rakhi Sawant

Listen to this article
Rakhi Sawant to get married to actor Dodi Khan in Pakistan? Actress reveals plans of third marriage
x
00:00

Rakhi Sawant who has managed to be in new with her candid and bold statement has again drawn attention towards her personal life. The actress is planning to get married for the third time and this time in Pakistan. Sawant has expressed her desire to get married in Pakistan seeing the overcoming proposals she got from her fans in the neighboring country during a recent visit. 


Rakhi Sawant on her third marriage


Talking to Times of India, Rakhi expressed her views on cross-border marriage and the possibility of finding love in Pakistan. "I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect,” she said. 


She further spoke about India-Pakistan relationship and its effects on cross-border couples highlighting how some live happily in the US and Dubai. She also said that such unions promote peace and unity between the two countries. 

Rakhi added, “Indians and Pakistanis can’t do without each other. I love Pakistani people, and I have many fans there.” She also shared details about her potential suitor, Dodi Khan, who is both an actor and a police officer, adding, “Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai.”

Rakhi Sawan's past marriages 

Rakhi was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. They parted ways in 2023 after Rakhi levelled several allegations against him including being involved in extramarital affair. Adil was arrested in February 2023 and released after five months on basis cases filed by Rakhi. 

Before Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh Raj Singh. The two participated in Bigg Boss 15 and parted ways after the show ended in February 2022. 

Announcing their separation, Rakhi had said at the time, “Dear fans and well-wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rakhi sawant pakistan india Entertainment News dubai Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK