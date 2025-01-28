Rakhi Sawant has spoken about her potential suitor actor Dodi Khan from Pakistan for her third marriage. She plans on Islamic wedding in Pakistan and settling in Dubai

Rakhi Sawant

Listen to this article Rakhi Sawant to get married to actor Dodi Khan in Pakistan? Actress reveals plans of third marriage x 00:00

Rakhi Sawant who has managed to be in new with her candid and bold statement has again drawn attention towards her personal life. The actress is planning to get married for the third time and this time in Pakistan. Sawant has expressed her desire to get married in Pakistan seeing the overcoming proposals she got from her fans in the neighboring country during a recent visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakhi Sawant on her third marriage

Talking to Times of India, Rakhi expressed her views on cross-border marriage and the possibility of finding love in Pakistan. "I have been getting many proposals. When I visited Pakistan, they saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect,” she said.

She further spoke about India-Pakistan relationship and its effects on cross-border couples highlighting how some live happily in the US and Dubai. She also said that such unions promote peace and unity between the two countries.

Rakhi added, “Indians and Pakistanis can’t do without each other. I love Pakistani people, and I have many fans there.” She also shared details about her potential suitor, Dodi Khan, who is both an actor and a police officer, adding, “Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai.”

Rakhi Sawan's past marriages

Rakhi was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. They parted ways in 2023 after Rakhi levelled several allegations against him including being involved in extramarital affair. Adil was arrested in February 2023 and released after five months on basis cases filed by Rakhi.

Before Adil, Rakhi was married to Ritesh Raj Singh. The two participated in Bigg Boss 15 and parted ways after the show ended in February 2022.

Announcing their separation, Rakhi had said at the time, “Dear fans and well-wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."