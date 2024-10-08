Breaking News
Rakhi Sawant loses cool, throws chair after clashing with Maheep Singh on 'India's Got Latent'

Updated on: 08 October,2024 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While serving as a judge, Rakhi Sawant reportedly got into a heated argument with co-judge Maheep Singh, known for his popular "Mummy Kaisi Hain?" joke

Rakhi Sawant loses cool, throws chair after clashing with Maheep Singh on 'India's Got Latent'

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, who's always in the spotlight for her quirky antics, caused quite a scene on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent. While serving as a judge, she reportedly got into a heated argument with co-judge Maheep Singh, known for his popular "Mummy Kaisi Hain?" joke, and ended up throwing a chair on stage. The incident, which happened in Delhi, quickly went viral and has been making waves online.


Rakhi Sawant hurls a chair after tiff with Maheep Singh


If you're curious about what went down, people on Reddit who were at the show shared the details. As expected, Rakhi was stirring up drama like she often does, but this time it didn't sit well with everyone, especially Maheep Singh, who was also a judge on the episode. Apparently, she kept interrupting him throughout the show, making crude jokes at his expense, which annoyed him so much that he stopped giving feedback on the contestants.


The final straw came when Maheep praised the last contestant, a poet, and Rakhi shouted, "Chup kar buddhe, kitna pakayega tu!" This comment upset Maheep so much that he walked off the show. The other judges also followed suit after Samay said, "Kya yaar, chalo ab chhodo," signaling it was time to move on.

So, what exactly is this show? It's a reality show, somewhat like a parody of India's Got Talent, hosted and judged by Samay Raina. The judging panel changes with every episode, and they evaluate the "entertaining hidden talents" of the contestants while testing their self-awareness using a quirky scoring system. So far, celebrities like Badshah, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gursimran Khamba, Raftaar, Nishant Tanwar, Uorfi Javed, Vipul Goyal, Kunal Kamra, Atul Khatri, Aashish Solanki, Raghu Ram, Tanmay Bhat, and Amit Tandon have appeared as judges. The show is meant to be funny, sarcastic, and entertaining.

Rakhi Sawant opens up about her ex-relationship

Previously, Rakhi Sawant was in the news for her tumultuous relationship. She alleged that her husband Adil Khan Durranis's family told her that she is a Hindu and hence they can't accept her into the family. Speaking to reporters outside a court in Mysuru, Rakhi Sawant broke down and said, "He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can't accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with 'talaq'."

She added, "I don't want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don't know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?"

"I met Adil in Mysuru one year ago, and eight months back we got married. I accepted Islam and we did 'Nikah'. Our marriage was registered in Mumbai. He had promised me that we will have babies and do a lot of things together," Sawant said.

(With inputs from IANS)

