In Pic: Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina found himself in the midst of controversy following Ranveer Allahbadia's question to a contestant on Raina's India's Got Latent show. Samay and Ranveer faced multiple FIRs after the episode was released. Now, with legal complications mounting, Samay Raina has dropped his first post on his YouTube channel for his members.

Samay Raina drops first YouTube post amid Latent controversy

Samay Raina's post was for the members of his YouTube Channel. It consisted of a red heart and a hug emoji, which seemed like his way of thanking everyone who stood with him during this tough time. As soon as Samay posted the message, his subscribers began reacting to show their support for the stand-up comedian.

One wrote, "My first ever YouTube subscription is your channel. That shows how much I love your humour and your show. Please come back more grateful and powerful. You and your show are much needed for people to laugh, especially in their stressful days."

Another subscriber commented, "Your channel was the very first I ever subscribed to, and that says a lot about how much I adore your humour and your show. The joy and laughter you bring are truly unmatched. Please make a comeback, stronger and brighter—your show is a breath of fresh air, especially for those navigating stressful days. We need you now more than ever!"

A third user shared, "Saw you perform recently, and I haven't laughed this much in over 2 years. Latent got me through one of my toughest times. Your talent is a blessing to all of us, and the world will see it and bless it in ways you can't even imagine. Keep spreading that light—it's exactly what we all need."

Samay Raina's reaction to the Latent Controversy

While posting on his X account, Samay shared his first reaction to the backlash and the controversy surrounding his show. Sharing his thoughts, Samay said, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay’s Show

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode.