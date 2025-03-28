Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The case involves allegations of promoting obscene content, with multiple YouTubers named in the FIR

Samay Raina. File Pic

India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday in connection with the ongoing investigation into his controversial YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, ANI reports.

This marks Raina’s second appearance before the Cyber Cell. He was seen entering the Cyber Cell office earlier today as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The case revolves around allegations of promoting obscenity and vulgar content through the show, which has sparked widespread debate.

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent intensified earlier this month after an FIR was filed against multiple individuals linked to the show. According to ANI, those named in the FIR include Raina, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others.

The FIR alleges that the show featured sexually explicit discussions and inappropriate content, making it publicly accessible via YouTube. The programme has drawn criticism for allegedly violating content regulations and spreading obscene material.

As per ANI, amid the ongoing legal battle, Raina has opted to reschedule his India tour. He took to Instagram to inform fans about the development, assuring them that refunds would be issued for purchased tickets.

"Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly, see you soon," Raina wrote in an Instagram post.

Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain confirmed that notices had been served to several individuals named in the FIR, including Raina, Chanchlani, and Allahbadia.

"We have served notices, but they have not complied yet. We are looking into the matter as per legal procedure and will take action accordingly," Jain told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chanchlani previously appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch in February, where his statement was recorded in connection with the case.

Additionally, Rakesh Sawant, another individual associated with India’s Got Latent, was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and provided her statement on February 27.

The show came under intense scrutiny following controversial remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia in a recent episode. According to ANI, his comment about a contestant’s family quickly went viral, triggering public outrage.

Faced with backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were inappropriate and lacking in humour.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology.

He also acknowledged concerns about his influence on younger audiences and vowed to be more responsible with his platform. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)