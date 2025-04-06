Glen Powell gets Arnold Schwarzenegger’s blessing for The Running Man remake, says he's excited to gift him something special from the film

Glen Powell. Pic/AFP

Actor Glen Powell is happy to recieve words of apprecaition from the Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger for his acting talent in the remake of 1987 film 'The Running Man'.

"Arnold gave us his blessing," said Powell, adding, "(His son) Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria," reported People.

Based on Stephen King's 1982 book of the same name, Powell's 'Running Man' remake will be the second screen adaptation after Schwarzenegger starred in the '80s version. The movie focuses on a game show where convicted criminal "runners" must escape death from professional killers, as per the outlet.

"Arnold gave us his full blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I'm very excited to see him," he said, reported People.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger's next project is 'Fubar 2'. The second season of the popular action-comedy series will be released on Netflix on June 12.

Powell along with Wright, and costars Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo, was prresent to debut first footage from the new 'Running Man' at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Lee Pace, Katy O'Brian, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones and Michael Cera will also star in the remake, as per the outlet.

The original film, 'The Running Man', which was released in 1987 was an American dystopian action film directed by Paul Michael Glaser and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto, and Jesse Ventura.

The new film directed by Edgar Wright from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Bacall, based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Stephen King (under his pseudonym Richard Bachman), reported People.

'The Running Man' arrives in theaters November 7, 2025.

