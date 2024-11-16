"It's fantastic that Nathan gets his opportunity": Matthew Hayden

As questions continue to linger about Australia's new-looking opening pair, Matthew Hayden only hopes that McSweeney delivers in one of the most challenging Test series. After David Warner's retirement, Steve Smith took the opener's responsibility on his shoulders

Matthew Hayden (Pic: File Pic)

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden said that the national team selectors backed themselves into a corner following their decision to pick a non-specialist opening batsman for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia was in search of an opening batsman after Steve Smith was restored in the middle order.

Options were available in the form of Sam Konastas, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, but the selectors decided to hand young Nathan McSweeney his Test debut alongside Usman Khawaja.

Nathan McSweeney who usually bats at number three will surround himself with a new environment when he walks into Perth to open the innings with Usman Khawaja. Before speaking about McSweeney's selection, Matthew Hayden opened up about Steve Smith's promotion to the opening slot.

After David Warner's retirement, Steve Smith took the opener's responsibility on his shoulders. In his opening stint which did not last for much time, the right-hander accumulated 171 runs with a strike rate of 28.50, making it much more of a forgettable run.

"This is exactly my point and why I disagreed with Steve Smith opening the batting. It wasn't a slight on Steve Smith's career. It was more of a plea and call to action around the [domestic] system itself," Matthew Hayden said, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

With McSweeney entering the fray, at least for the series opener, Hayden was quick to point out the lack of first-class cricket.

"Now the Australian selectors have done exactly what I thought was going to happen, and that was back themselves into a corner, knowing that you had T20s and one-dayers right through the early part of 2024 and zero Test match cricket," he noted.

During the buildup of the BGT series, India A and Australia A played two unofficial Tests, allowing both sides to look at probable in case of an unwanted situation.

In both games, Australia A opener failed to put up a stand big in number. McSweeney was among those players who were asked to take a swing at the opening slot.

After hammering an unbeaten 88 in his usual spot, the youngster was promoted to the top of the order in the second unofficial Test. But the decision was up to no avail.

He failed to replicate the success he had during the first outing. During his time as an opener, McSweeney could only post 14 and 25 across both innings.

"There has been very little first-class cricket and two Australia A games where they chopped and changed the opening batters. There wasn't one [sizeable] opening partnership.

"Can you imagine how Marcus Harris is feeling right now? He's carried the drinks forever and been the incumbent opening batsman, and Bancroft is the same. We just didn't allow ourselves the luxury of enough time to select on the basis of weight of runs. It's something which, if you want to quote [my situation], banging down the door was almost an understatement. They were record-breaking years," he said.

As questions continue to linger about Australia's new-looking opening pair, Matthew Hayden only hopes that McSweeney delivers in one of the most challenging Test series.

"I wouldn't have had it any other way because I became a better player. It's fantastic that Nathan gets his opportunity, and God I hope he bangs down the door at Test match level," Matthew Hayden added.

(With ANI Inputs)